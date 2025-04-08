Launches
Cloudflare Agents
This is a launch from Cloudflare
See 45 previous launches
Cloudflare Agents
The platform for building stateful AI
Cloudflare Agents is the platform for building scalable, stateful AI agents. Leverages Durable Objects for state, Workers for compute, plus real-time comms.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Development
•
SDK
Cloudflare
The web performance & security company
4.68 out of 5.0
Cloudflare Agents by
Cloudflare
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
,
SDK
. Made by
Celso Martinho
,
Matthew Prince
,
Jérôme Schneider
and
Sven Sauleau
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
Cloudflare
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 66 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2014.