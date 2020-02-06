CloudApp for iOS

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Vlad Korobov
Simple but powerful product. I wish the video recording would be faster. I switched to CloudApp from Monosnap and very happy about it. I love public roadmap https://trello.com/b/FLKc8AW3/cl... , not many companies are that open!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@vladkorobov thanks for being a part of the community Vlad !
Maker
So excited to have the iOS app out as a companion to the desktop apps. I love the ability to jump into collections to collaborate, find my favorites for quick access on the go, and being able to record my iPhone screen to create a quick how-to. Shoutout to our awesome product team for this one!!
@joedmarti will there be annotations inside the app? Tip: PH icon is not the best one, hard to tell what the product is about. Logo is better :)