  1. Home
  2.  → CloudApp for iOS

CloudApp for iOS

Create and share screen recordings, and images from anywhere

CloudApp for iOS: create and share screen recordings, images, and files from anywhere. You can also create 'Favorites' and 'Collections' full of the content you most frequently need to access.
Check out the video to get the look and feel of the app.
CloudApp for Mac Expands to iPhone With New AppCloudApp, a Mac app designed for visual collaboration and content sharing, today launched a new iOS app that expands CloudApp's capabilities to the iPhone and the iPad. The app has been in testing with a soft launch since December, but is now being officially announced.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Vlad Korobov
Vlad Korobov
Simple but powerful product. I wish the video recording would be faster. I switched to CloudApp from Monosnap and very happy about it. I love public roadmap https://trello.com/b/FLKc8AW3/cl... , not many companies are that open!
Upvote (1)Share
Joe Martin
Joe Martin
Maker
@vladkorobov thanks for being a part of the community Vlad !
UpvoteShare
Joe Martin
Joe Martin
Maker
So excited to have the iOS app out as a companion to the desktop apps. I love the ability to jump into collections to collaborate, find my favorites for quick access on the go, and being able to record my iPhone screen to create a quick how-to. Shoutout to our awesome product team for this one!!
UpvoteShare
Vlad Korobov
Vlad Korobov
@joedmarti will there be annotations inside the app? Tip: PH icon is not the best one, hard to tell what the product is about. Logo is better :)
UpvoteShare