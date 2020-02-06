Deals
Cloudapp for iOS
Cloudapp for iOS
Manage your screenshots, annotations & notes from anywhere
iPhone
Design Tools
+ 3
CloudApp for iOS: access and create screenshots, annotations, screen recordings, and GIFs from virtually any place, any time, anywhere.
Check out the video to get the look and feel of the app.
29 minutes ago
CloudApp for Mac Expands to iPhone With New App
CloudApp, a Mac app designed for visual collaboration and content sharing, today launched a new iOS app that expands CloudApp's capabilities to the iPhone and the iPad. The app has been in testing with a soft launch since December, but is now being officially announced.
