Home
→
Product
→
ClientZen
ClientZen
Customer feedback insights 6X faster with AI
ClientZen replaces the slow feedback analysis process with fully automated tagging that you can control. Get real-time reporting on customer issues. Works with Intercom, Zendesk, and 80+ sources.
Launched in
User Experience
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
ClientZen
About this launch
ClientZen
Customer feedback insights 6X faster with AI
2
reviews
104
followers
Follow for updates
ClientZen by
ClientZen
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marius Cojocariu
,
Ovidiu Cojocariu
,
Virgil Horghidan
and
Nicu Enache
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
ClientZen
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is ClientZen's first launch.
Upvotes
102
Comments
24
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report