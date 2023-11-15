Products
ClickUp 3.0
Incredibly powerful, shockingly intuitive
The next generation of ClickUp is built with performance, reliability, simplicity, and quality in mind. This release includes dozens of new features that tie all of your work together to help you stay organized, work smarter, and be more productive.
Productivity
SaaS
ClickUp
ClickUp
One app to replace them all.
ClickUp 3.0 by
ClickUp
was hunted by
Richa Vaid
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Zeb Evans
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
ClickUp
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 964 users. It first launched on June 22nd, 2017.
