    Pushups to Earn Screen Time

    Free Options
    Clearspace now makes it harder to mindlessly scroll by charging an entrance fee for opening your apps - physical exercise. Unlock your apps with pushups, squats, or steps.
    Launched in
    iOS
    Health & Fitness
    Productivity
     by
    About this launch
    41 reviews
    1.2K
    followers
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in iOS, Health & Fitness, Productivity. Made by
    Oliver Hill
    ,
    Royce Branning
    ,
    Stasia Avramenko
    and
    Michael
    . Featured on September 19th, 2024.
    is rated 4.8/5 by 41 users. It first launched on March 2nd, 2023.
    Upvotes
    70
    Comments
    55
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -