ClearFeed
ClearFeed
Convert multiple Slack channels into a shared Inbox
Tired of keeping track of requests across Slack channels?
With ClearFeed, you can:
✔ manage a shared queue of requests across channels
✔ respond within SLAs
✔ convert requests to tickets/issues
✔ broadcast messages across channels and more.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Customer Success
+1 by
ClearFeed
About this launch
ClearFeed
Convert Multiple Slack Channels into a Shared Inbox
ClearFeed by
ClearFeed
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Customer Success
. Made by
Joydeep Sen Sarma
,
Ankit Jain
,
Zeeshan Lakdawala
,
bhuvana k
,
Lalit Indoria
,
Suyash Chaudhari
,
Rishi Mullur
,
Deepak Nayak
,
Amitvikram Dwivedi
,
Ankit Kumar
and
Ashutosh Gupta
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
ClearFeed
is not rated yet. This is ClearFeed's first launch.
