Circl
Circl
Meet your brain, live smarter.
Are you are using your brain to its fullest potential? The Circl headset allows you to track how your mental ability is changing over time. Measure when you are at your smartest, when you need a break, and what works best to sharpen your cognition.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Biohacking
,
Quantified Self
by
Circl
About this launch
Circl
Meet your brain, live smarter.
Circl by
Circl
was hunted by
Nolan Beise
in
Health & Fitness
,
Biohacking
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Nolan Beise
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
Circl
is not rated yet. This is Circl's first launch.
