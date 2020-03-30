ChooseYourPlant 🌱
A worldwide community for houseplants lovers ❤️
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Victor Ribero
Maker
Hi there to everyone my name is Victor 👋! Today I launch the first iteration of ChooseYourPlant with a lot of emotion, passion, and love. I came to launch a worldwide community for houseplant lovers 🌱. I made everything by myself so I'm super excited to receive honest feedback from all of you. I want to make ChooseYourPlant the community I never had when I started loving plants 😀. I've spent a lot of time (and I still do haha) researching on Google for plant guides or scrolling on Instagram or Pinterest trying to find plants I like. I made this community to: - 🌱 Discover new plants you love in an instant. - 🤓 Learn how to take care of them (light, water, soil, fertilizer, tips, etc). - 📺 Watch video tutorials from the community - 📸 Share images of your plants with everyone. - 🍀 See plants that look similar or with the same specifications. - 🛒 Buy plants from trusty retailers recommended by the community. ChooseYourPlant has over 50+ 🌱plants to discover (I know it's not a lot, but I collect all the information manually because I like to learn while I'm doing it). Each plant has a guide with many 📸 images and 📺 videos to learn how to care for it. - 👎 Other websites or online retailers only have the plants they sell (maximum 20-30), and some that don’t have care guides. - 👍 ChooseYourPlant doesn't have this limitation and I intend to have over 200 plants at the end of 2020 (because we don’t have any stock or sell any plants directly, we use links to other websites so it could be even beneficial for them) and will continue adding plants without hesitation. To find plants that you love and can keep happy in an instant, you can use the diverse filters we have that allow you to outline your needs. - 😃 Are you new to the hobby? Go for easy plants! - 🌥️ You don't have a house with a lot of light? No worries - select low light. - 😺 Do you have children or pets? Make sure the plants are safe for cats, dogs, and children. - 🎒 Do you travel often? You may want to search by drought-tolerant plants. - 🎨 Do you want to have colorful plants? Search plants by leaves with more than one color. - 🖥️ Do you want to bring life to your office? See our recommendations for many spaces! - 😏 And a lot more! To quickly gain a better understanding of the plant, I added a “summary” section where you can see what features and characteristics each plant has in a card format. - ☀️ How much light does it need to grow? - 💦 How often should I water my plant? - 🍀 How big are the leaves? - 📏 How big can the plant get overtime? - 🔴 Does it have one color or more? - 🏡 Is it recommended for a particular space? Each plant has many 📸 images so people can see how the plant grows in different environments. For example, in low light conditions, the leaves become darker and with bright light, they have more vibrant colors. The separations between leaves or the height of the plant are also affected by light exposure. High-quality images are a must so people can better appreciate the color, texture, etc. As a plant lover, I find it interesting to read about the environmental conditions the plant has in nature, or its characteristics because it gives us a lot of information about the conditions it needs to grow healthy and gives a higher probability of success. Plants are known by different names: scientific, botanical, Latin, and sometimes many common names. It's useful to know some of its names because not all plant shops use the same name for the plants, some will use the botanical, others use just the common names, and so on. For example, there’s a beautiful plant that usually hangs and the leaves are a heart shape. This plant is called “Ceropegia Woodi” but almost no one calls it this, most people know it as “string of hearts”, but it is also known as: - Chain of hearts - Hearts entangled - Rosary vine - Sweetheart vine You can buy the plant you liked from a trusty online seller recommended by the community 🛒. I’ve spoken to a lot of people about where they buy plants from if they would repeat or not, and what shops they had bad experiences with (delays, bad quality of the plant, stressed plant, etc). You’ve discovered one or many plants you like. Now what? Everyone kills plants, even experts, so don’t punish yourself about it if you do, but you should do your best to keep those plants happy. Do you have questions like: - Can this plant survive in low-light conditions? Does it need bright light? - Can I stop watering this plant? Is it harmful to water it too much? - Do I need to buy a humidifier? - Can I have it next to the window? - How often should I fertilize this plant? - Is it toxic to my pets or children? ChooseYourPlant teaches you how to take care of the plant and explains the most important things to ensure that your plant grows strong and happy because it explains to you: - ☀️ How much light your plant needs - 💦 When you should water it - 🌫️ The room humidity levels the plant needs - ⛰️ How to fertilize the plant and which one to use - 😀 Useful and funny tips so you can experiment ChooseYourPlant also has video tutorials made by the community for the community if you prefer video content, so you can learn how to care for any plant however you want. Maybe you liked the way a plant looks but you can’t take care of it? ChooseYourPlant shows you plants that look similar. On the other hand, if you managed to keep a certain plant happy for a while, you might want to get plants that need similar attention! I want to make this a real community where everyone's voice has value. - Do you know an e-commerce store that has this plant? Tell us! - Give us feedback! We’d love to see what you have to say. - Share your images with us. We also have a shortlist of blogs we recommend to learn about plants, best practices, type of soil, what kind of light plants need, and more! You can contact me if you know blogs that are not on the list that people might be interested in! ChooseYourPlant has a Slack workspace with many channels to share your plants, give tips, ask for help, recommend shops/pots/materials to people, and more! There is not a lot of people because I created 4 days ago or so. _____________________________ So yes, it has a lot of things 🤪. I really hope you like it because I dedicated a lot of energy and put a lot of passion for it. I'd love to hear what you have to say so I can improve this project and in case you didn't like it, I'd like to talk about why not as well. It's a long term project and it’s ChooseYourPlant, my new baby ❤️. Thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏
Upvote (3)Share
@victor_ribero Wow that's alot of screenshot over there. This is really interesting project that i see you do with plants. Running an online Community + Putting the nice plants that works best at home is much needed. With this site i also can understand more which one to buy and choose. Talk to other ChooseYourPlant fans and friends too! (wish plants could talk to us, jk) Also which plants works best at my home, taking care of nature is much needed. Congratulations on the launch!!! wish you supper success! 🌴🌲🌳💚
Upvote (2)Share
@fajarsiddiq First of all thank you so much for the great feedback!! I do believe every time people notice how benefits plants give us!
UpvoteShare
I love the slack group! Love the focus on community.
Upvote (2)Share
@harveyhodd I know it takes a lot of time, but I think lot of people will love it, since with their phones they can just share images of whatever they want instantly! In addition, having a slack workdspace allows me to do not prioritize user sessions yet, and focus on the content!
Love this product!