This is a launch from Chatbase
AI Agents for magical customer experiences
Chatbase is the complete platform for building & deploying AI Agents for your business to handle customer support and drive sales.
AI Agents that deliver mind-blowing customer experiences.
3.06 out of 5.0
182
Chatbase by
was hunted by
Sandra Djajic
in Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence. Made by
Sandra Djajic
,
Yasser Elsaid
,
Mostafa Assem
,
Clara Atef
,
Loay Hamdy
,
Karim Zain
,
Maxwell Timothy
,
Hana Amr
and
Nayer Hany
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
is rated 3.1/5 by 18 users. It first launched on April 10th, 2023.