Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Chatbase
Chatbase
Custom ChatGPT for your website
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Upload documents with your data or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot that can answer any question on them. Then add it as a chat widget to your website.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
Chatbase
Retool Embed
Ad
Build customer-facing dashboards and UIs in hours, not weeks
About this launch
Chatbase
Custom ChatGPT for your website
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Chatbase by
Chatbase
was hunted by
Yasser Elsaid
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Yasser Elsaid
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Chatbase
is not rated yet. This is Chatbase's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report