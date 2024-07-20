Launches
Get your own AI data analyst to do your data work

AI data analyst tool designed to streamline your data visualization and analysis tasks. It automates repetitive and time-consuming data work, allowing you to generate precise and sleek graphs in seconds.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Data Visualization
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
Python.org
About this launch
ChartFast by
