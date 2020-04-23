Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Ryan Heybourn
I've been following Cent since early last year and it's incredible to see how big the community has become. I'm interested to see how people react to the new approach you took with seeding. The new site and wallet integration looks slick, good luck guys.
Upvote (3)Share
@ryanheybourn Thanks Ryan!
UpvoteShare
This week, we launch the next era of Cent. We've learned a lot over the past year and are super excited to finally get this out into the world. A brief intro to how it works: - Fans can "Seed" creators who they think will create more value in the future. Seeding is giving a set amount of money to a creator each month, and receiving a portion of all Seeds given after you. This gives the creator a monthly income and incentivizes early fans to share the creator's work. - You can "Spot" any post on the network. This is simply a fun way to give 1 cent to the creator of a post to show you appreciate their work, and you can hit the Spot button as many times as you want. 1,000 Likes is 1,000 Likes. 1,000 Spots is $10. - You can also attach a Spot as a reward when creating a post. This is basically adding a set amount of money to a post to incentivize thoughtful replies. You can use this for anything - feedback, a task, or a specific question. Within 3 days of posting, you choose which response is awarded with the Spot. Check out the site and please ask us any questions or leave any feedback here! We're currently working on adding some explanation videos to the site and they should be up shortly. - Pavan, ¢
Upvote (2)Share
Good to see you guys on PH! I have been following / using Cent since the beginning. Absolutely love the new Cent! Keep up the great work!
Joined Cent just before it received this wonderful update! I've seeded five creators and got seeded by five users, so far so good. It's a breeze of fresh air in a sea of social networks oriented towards amassing followers and hollow likes.