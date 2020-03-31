Discussion
Eric Elliott
Password-only security is obsolete and dangerously insecure. I've been hoping for a solution like this for more than a decade. The danger and the stakes for user authentication security are growing exponentially by the day. As we add more valuable asset transactions to our applications, the need for non-custodial solutions with minimal vendor lock-in grows as well. Magic was easy to learn and easy to integrate with EricElliottJS.com, and we intend to use it as our exclusive auth solution for all of our new applications. The Magic team has created an elegant solution to a very challenging problem that every application team needs solved, but almost none should try to solve alone. Magic is a non-custodial key management solution that stores user keys in cloud-based Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). Private keys are never exposed to the internet, and your users don't even need to know they exist. All users need is access to an email address and the ability to click a button. It's the most user-friendly, secure authentication solution I have ever seen.
Super exciting product!
Maker
@sunghong_sch Thanks!
What's the difference between Magic and a product like fast? Regardless, the integration is super seemless... Wow
Maker
@trigun0x2 Thanks so much Jeff! Fast is focused on e-commerce companies with a streamlined checkout experience, while Magic is focused on providing a robust identity service that can be used for both startups and enterprise companies (SOC 2 compliant). The other major difference is that Fast in this case is a centralized identity provider with a SSO-like experience, which also means that developers will have to expose the Fast brand on top of their own UX (like Facebook or Google auth). Magic instead gives users decentralized identity which is self-sovereign without having to trust centralized identity providers. Magic also gives developers the ability to customize the magic link experience, giving them a lot more control over the UX! A cool secret with Magic is that every single user will be issued a blockchain key pair, which means for advanced developers, they'll be able to easily tap into the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency to build future-proof and innovative applications!
Maker
@fumoboy007 Yes indeed! Love that you appreciate the magicalness of our Magic passwordless login!
Your "Security" section is a great read in and of itself. Thanks for this product. How common is the "passwordless" approach at the moment?