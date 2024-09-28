Launches
CassetteOne
Retro design ambience & music
Visit
CassetteOne is a music player with a retro design that simulates a cassette player. You can use it to play built-in white noise or link it to Apple Music to play your own playlists. It also offers different interface themes to choose from.
Launched in
Music
Apple
Lifestyle
by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
Retro designed ambience & music
0
reviews
32
followers
Follow for updates
CassetteOne by
was hunted by
Nooc
in
Music
Apple
Lifestyle
. Made by
Nooc
. Featured on September 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is CassetteOne's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
28
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
