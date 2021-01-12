  1. Home
Call Coaching For Sales Teams

Effective, empowering sales coaching is the #1 revenue growth lever. Now, do it with the simplest, most powerful call coaching tool on the market.
Every sales rep needs a coach. And every coach needs tools to give their reps exactly the feedback they need, precisely when they need it. 🛠 That's what we've aimed to build with Close's built-in call coaching features—and based on the initial user feedback we've received, our product team has succeeded on this mission. 💰 They say feedback is the breakfast of champions—and in sales, that's definitely true. The only way to constantly grow is by re-evaluating your performance as a sales rep on an ongoing basis. Call recording reviews are great, but sometimes real-time call coaching can be a real gamechanger. 🗣 I've always thought of Close more as a sales communication tool rather than a database of customers. We pioneered built-in calling and email-syncing in the CRM space. And now we are—as far as I know—he first CRM to release build-in barge, whisper, and listen features, in the hope that this will become more widely available for sales teams in the coming years. I know this is only relevant for a very small group of people on ProductHunt—but I do believe for those few, it'll really help elevate their sales skills. As always, my team and I welcome any feedback 🙏
