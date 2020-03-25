  1. Home
Businesses united against COVID-19

Companies offering free our discounted tools during COVID-19

Companies over the globe are trying to support small businesses or those new to WFH by providing discounts or access to tools for free.
We curate the list so please submit your company’s deals to reach more people who may need them.
Oleksandr Karpov
3T - Time Tracker for Trello - 90 days of fully functional trial period https://www.bsode.com
Svetlana Shevchuk
Maker
@okarpov nice! can you please submit your offer here: https://bit.ly/covid-19-deals-fo...
Jamiu Oloyede
Good idea. Just upvoted. Would you be interested in adding our deal? Group Leads - Group leads helps you to instantly convert new Facebook group members into leads in your favorite email marketing software. Your leads can be added to three places: 👉 Add data of your new Facebook group members into Google Spreadsheet 👉 Add data of your new Facebook group members on your Group Leads web app. 👉 Add their submitted emails to your favorite email marketing software so you can market to them again and again. ✔️ Zapier is not required ✔️ Google sheet integration ✔️ Grab all members' details at a go! ✔️ [NEW] Automatic approval feature ✔️ [NEW] Auto Decline new members based on keywords ✔️ 21 Autoresponders are supported. Businesses would be able to get 15% OFF any of Group Leads plan. Here is the coupon code: COVID15 Website: https://groupleads.net Web app: https://app.groupleads.net Chrome extension: https://chrome.google.com/websto... Thank you.
Svetlana Shevchuk
Maker
@jamiuoloyede Thanks, Jamiu! We would love to add your offer. Can you please submit it using the form? https://bit.ly/covid-19-deals-fo...
