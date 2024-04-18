Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Bridge
See Bridge’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Bridge
Bridge
An easy way for your users to give you feedback
Visit
Upvote 65
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bridge is the easiest way for your users to give you feedback, ask questions or report a bug from a simple and intuitive dashboard.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
by
Bridge
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Bridge
Simple Way to Get Your User's Feedback
0
reviews
97
followers
Follow for updates
Bridge by
Bridge
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
. Made by
Tarek Abillama
. Featured on April 19th, 2024.
Bridge
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 29th, 2024.
Upvotes
65
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report