Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Bridge
See Bridge’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bridge
Bridge

Bridge

An easy way for your users to give you feedback

Free Options
Bridge is the easiest way for your users to give you feedback, ask questions or report a bug from a simple and intuitive dashboard.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
 by
Bridge
Ritual
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
About this launch
Bridge
BridgeSimple Way to Get Your User's Feedback
0
reviews
97
followers
Bridge by
Bridge
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in User Experience, SaaS. Made by
Tarek Abillama
. Featured on April 19th, 2024.
Bridge
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 29th, 2024.
Upvotes
65
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-