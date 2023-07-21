Products
Home
Product
Botello
Botello
AI chatbot that can automate after sales support
Just upload all the info about product, services or company in a PDF and Botello, powered by Open AI can handle all the customer queries through a chat widget that can be embedded on the customers website ot through Whatsapp!
Launched in
Messaging
Customer Communication
CRM
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
Dopt
About this launch
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
AI chatbot that can automate after sales support!
Botello by
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
was hunted by
Deepak Surendran
in
Messaging
Customer Communication
CRM
. Made by
Deepak Surendran
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Botello | AI Support Chatbot's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#256
Report