Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Botello
Botello

Botello

AI chatbot that can automate after sales support

Free Options
Embed
Just upload all the info about product, services or company in a PDF and Botello, powered by Open AI can handle all the customer queries through a chat widget that can be embedded on the customers website ot through Whatsapp!
Launched in
Messaging
Customer Communication
CRM
 by
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
Dopt
Dopt
Ad
SDKs to build quality product onboarding and education
About this launch
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
Botello | AI Support ChatbotAI chatbot that can automate after sales support!
1review
6
followers
Botello by
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
was hunted by
Deepak Surendran
in Messaging, Customer Communication, CRM. Made by
Deepak Surendran
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Botello | AI Support Chatbot
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Botello | AI Support Chatbot's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#256