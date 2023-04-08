Products
Boring Report
Ranked #12 for today
Boring Report
An app that removes sensationalism from the news
Boring Report utilizes the power of advanced AI language models to process exciting news articles and transform them into the content that you see. This helps readers focus on the essential details and minimizes the impact of sensationalism.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
News
+2 by
About this launch
Boring Report: News by AI
An app that removes sensationalism from the news
Boring Report by
Boring Report: News by AI
was hunted by
Vasishta Kalinadhabhotla
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
News
. Made by
Vasishta Kalinadhabhotla
and
Akshith Ramadugu
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Boring Report: News by AI
is not rated yet. This is Boring Report: News by AI's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
5
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#13
