Home
→
Boltic
Boltic
No-code big data ops platform
🏷 Free
Productivity
+ 2
Boltic helps users solve complex data problems, automate workflows, build & share reports at scale by connecting data from multiple sources, transforming it, and sending it to desired destinations. You can use Boltic for free upto 1M data rows.
1h ago