Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. BodyState
BodyState
BodyState
Energy Tracking for Your Apple Watch
BodyState is an app designed for Apple Watch users to help you effortlessly track your energy levels throughout the day. It's free to use, no ads, no accounts, with all data processed securely on your device.
Free
Launch tags:
Apple WatchHealth & FitnessBiohacking

Meet the team

BodyState gallery image
BodyState gallery image
BodyState gallery image

Built with

About this launch
BodyState
BodyState
Energy Tracking for Your Apple Watch
70
Points
Point chart
7
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BodyState by
BodyState
was hunted by
Håvard Sjong
in Apple Watch, Health & Fitness, Biohacking. Made by
Håvard Sjong
. Featured on December 28th, 2024.
BodyState
is not rated yet. This is BodyState's first launch.