Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
BodyState
BodyState
Energy Tracking for Your Apple Watch
Visit
Upvote 70
BodyState is an app designed for Apple Watch users to help you effortlessly track your energy levels throughout the day. It's free to use, no ads, no accounts, with all data processed securely on your device.
Free
Launch tags:
Apple Watch
•
Health & Fitness
•
Biohacking
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
BodyState
Energy Tracking for Your Apple Watch
Follow
70
Points
7
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BodyState by
BodyState
was hunted by
Håvard Sjong
in
Apple Watch
,
Health & Fitness
,
Biohacking
. Made by
Håvard Sjong
. Featured on December 28th, 2024.
BodyState
is not rated yet. This is BodyState's first launch.