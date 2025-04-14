Launches
Home
Product
Blueprint
Blueprint
Keep your design and engineering team in-sync
Blueprint is designed to make UX documentation faster and more intuitive. Simply import your Figma designs and create UX flows on the grid-based canvas. With Blueprint, organizing UI designs and mapping user flows feels hassle-free.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
Productivity
UX Design
About this launch
Blueprint
Keep design and dev in sync, hassle-free.
Blueprint by
Blueprint
was hunted by
Nurie Jeong
in
Design Tools
Productivity
UX Design
. Made by
Nurie Jeong
and
Simone Quattrocchi
Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Blueprint
is not rated yet. This is Blueprint's first launch.