Blocks
Blocks is a drag-n-drop email builder
Blocks is a no-code, drag-n-drop email builder that you can use to create high-quality, responsive HTML email templates. Blocks' email templates integrate with HubSpot, Marketo, SFMC and 100+ platforms.
Launched in
Email Marketing
,
No-Code
,
Design templates
by
Blocks
About this launch
Blocks
Blocks is a drag-n-drop email builder.
0
reviews
0
followers
Blocks by
Blocks
was hunted by
Darya Antonyuk
in
Email Marketing
,
No-Code
,
Design templates
. Made by
Darya Antonyuk
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Blocks
is not rated yet. This is Blocks's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#162
