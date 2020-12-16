Blob Opera - Google Arts & Culture

discussion
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
Well I just spent far too long playing with this. Love it.
Thank you for this perfection! So fun to play with and a great way to end 2020. The Christmas songs are a great touch 🎄
OMG YOU CAN PUT XMAS HATS ON THEM!!??!!
This is amazing! I'm going to spend way too much time playing around with this.
I love this too much, spent way too much time playing with the blobs TT__TT