Blob Opera - Google Arts & Culture

Create your own opera song using machine learning

Artificial Intell...
Blob Opera is a machine learning experiment by David Li in collaboration with Google Arts and Culture.
This experiment pays tribute to and explores the original musical instrument: the voice. Play four opera voices in real-time. No singing skills required!
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
Well I just spent far too long playing with this. Love it.
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Community & Sales @ Product Hunt ⚡️
Thank you for this perfection! So fun to play with and a great way to end 2020. The Christmas songs are a great touch 🎄
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
OMG YOU CAN PUT XMAS HATS ON THEM!!??!!
Jake Crump
Head of Support at Product Hunt
This is amazing! I'm going to spend way too much time playing around with this.
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
I love this too much, spent way too much time playing with the blobs TT__TT
