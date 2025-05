Basin MCP Stop your Cursor / Windsurf from hallucinating w/ a MCP tool Visit Upvote 69

Basin MCP stops code gen hallucinations by extensively testing your copilot’s output and feeding test results back to the copilot so it can automatically improve its code. Tested w/ Cursor & Windsurf, works w/ any copilot that supports agentic MCP capabilities

Free Options Launch tags: Developer Tools • Artificial Intelligence • Development 2 months free beta access

