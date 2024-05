Supabase 8,590 upvotes

We use Supabase for our database, authentication, and other backend needs. It accelerates our development process significantly by providing a ready-to-use backend infrastructure.

Figma 16,108 upvotes

We use Figma for all our designs, it's the best platform for building product interfaces and collaborating with devs.

Vercel 618 upvotes

We use Vercel for CI/CD and all our frontend deployments. It's a great platform for building world-class applications.