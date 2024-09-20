  • Subscribe
    ayraa 2.0

    Next-gen All-in-one Gen-AI Platform for Work

    Introducing Ayraa 2.0: Powered by multi-threaded architecture for lightning-fast, accurate searches. Enjoy Turbocharged Search, Curated Knowledge, Smart Meeting Assistant, Automated Insights, and advanced Knowledge Query to boost your productivity.
    Slack
    Productivity
    Artificial Intelligence
    ayraa
    About this launch
    ayraa
    ayraa 2.0 by ayraa
    ayraa
    Amar
    in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Vinay Mahadik
    Khyati Shah
    Shikha Singh
    Amar
    Featured on September 27th, 2024.
    ayraa is rated 4.8/5 by 4 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2023.
