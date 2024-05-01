Launches
This is the latest launch from Dashworks
See Dashworks’s 3 previous launches →
Product
Autopilot for Slack
Autopilot for Slack
Instant AI answers in Slack from all your apps
Instant AI answers in Slack from all your apps.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dashworks
Dashworks
AI Knowledge Assistant for Teams
Autopilot for Slack by
Dashworks
was hunted by
Justin Kan
in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Prasad Kawthekar
Meg Bradshaw
Sri Vardhamanan
Nipun Aggarwal
Kieran Taylor
Harkirat Dhanoa
Aahel Iyer
Max Maio
Praty Sharma
and
Michelle
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
Dashworks
is rated
5/5 ★
by 22 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2022.
