This is the latest launch from Dashworks
See Dashworks’s 3 previous launches
Autopilot for Slack

Autopilot for Slack

Instant AI answers in Slack from all your apps

Free Options
Instant AI answers in Slack from all your apps.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Dashworks
About this launch
Dashworks
DashworksAI Knowledge Assistant for Teams
22reviews
1.5K
followers
Autopilot for Slack by
Dashworks
was hunted by
Justin Kan
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Prasad Kawthekar
,
Meg Bradshaw
,
Sri Vardhamanan
,
Nipun Aggarwal
,
Kieran Taylor
,
Harkirat Dhanoa
,
Aahel Iyer
,
Max Maio
,
Praty Sharma
and
Michelle
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
Dashworks
is rated 5/5 by 22 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2022.
