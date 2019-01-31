Augimg is a collection of augmentable calendars and free desktop wallpapers viewable via the Snapchat app.
TamratMaker@tamrrat · Designer, Software Dev, Indie hacker
Hello Product Hunt! Augimg is the result of explorations while learning to develop/design for Augmented Reality. This was made using the awesome Snap Lens Studio. The way it works is that you scan the Snapcode found on each calendar or wallpaper and scan the fuIl image to unlock the AR experiences 💥 For PH lovers, I have also included a fun Product Hunt Kitty wallpaper (@rrhoover 😛). I had a lot of fun working on this and would love to get your feedback on it for the next version!
