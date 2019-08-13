Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Attentive

Attentive

A marketing channel, built for retail & e‑commerce

With Attentive, brands can seamlessly grow a list of subscribers, send highly personalized messages, power two-way conversations, and measure the impact of each message.
Sequoia leads $40M investment in mobile messaging startup AttentiveAttentive, a startup helping retailers personalize their mobile messages, is announcing that it has raised $40 million in Series B funding. The startup was founded by Brian Long and Andrew Jones, who sold their previous startup TapCommerce to Twitter. When they announced Attentive's $13 milli...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment