Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Attentive
Attentive
A marketing channel, built for retail & e‑commerce
Marketing
With Attentive, brands can seamlessly grow a list of subscribers, send highly personalized messages, power two-way conversations, and measure the impact of each message.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
19 minutes ago
Sequoia leads $40M investment in mobile messaging startup Attentive
Attentive, a startup helping retailers personalize their mobile messages, is announcing that it has raised $40 million in Series B funding. The startup was founded by Brian Long and Andrew Jones, who sold their previous startup TapCommerce to Twitter. When they announced Attentive's $13 milli...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send