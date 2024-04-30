Launches
Arc for Windows

Arc for Windows

No more waitlists, no more betas.

This is not the end of our Windows journey — it's just Day 1. Now the real work begins. Expect performance improvements, new features, support for Windows 10, and more to be dropping in the coming weeks and months.
Windows
Productivity
Arc
About this launch
Arc
ArcThis new web browser is going to kill Chrome
Arc for Windows by Arc
Arc
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Windows, Productivity. Made by
Connor Montgomery
and
Josh Miller
Featured on May 1st, 2024.
Arc
Arc is rated 4.9/5 by 378 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2023.
