This is the latest launch from Arc
See Arc’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Arc Boosts
Ranked #12 for today
Arc Boosts
Create your own internet
Visit
Upvote 52
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Boosts are a new way to edit and remix your internet, and share it with friends! Boosts are created inside Arc, a new web browser for Mac and iPhone.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Design Tools
Developer Tools
by
Arc
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Arc
This new web browser is going to kill Chrome
142
reviews
2.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Arc Boosts by
Arc
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Browser Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ellis Hamburger
and
Josh Miller
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Arc
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 142 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2023.
Upvotes
52
Comments
7
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#102
Report