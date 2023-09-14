Products
Approveit

Approveit

Vendor contract management & bill approval in Slack/MS Teams

Approve bills right in Slack or MS Teams, automate vendor onboarding and stay on top of contract renewals. Approveit saves time, and enhances financial control with seamless integrations to Bookkeeping Systems, ERPs and Task Managers.
Launched in
Task Management
Fintech
 by
Approveit - Approvals for Slack
About this launch
70
Approveit by
Approveit - Approvals for Slack
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Task Management, Fintech. Made by
Serge Gusev
and
Dmitry Matveev
. Featured on September 14th, 2023.
Approveit - Approvals for Slack
is rated 5/5 by 49 users. It first launched on October 8th, 2020.
