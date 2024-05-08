Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 287 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil Pro

A new, smarter Apple Pencil

Payment Required
Apple Pencil Pro adds even more magical capabilities to help bring your ideas to life. Advanced features like squeeze, barrel roll and haptic feedback make marking up, taking notes and creating a masterpiece more intuitive than ever.
Launched in
Apple
 by
Apple
About this launch
Apple
AppleThink Different
265reviews
2.1K
followers
Apple Pencil Pro by
Apple
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Apple. Featured on May 8th, 2024.
Apple
is rated 4.5/5 by 256 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-