This is a launch from Apple
Apple News+ Food

Recipes, reviews, and tips, all in one place
Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to the new Apple News+ Food feed.
NewsAppleFood & Drink

