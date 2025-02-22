Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Apple News+ Food
This is a launch from Apple
See 287 previous launches
Apple News+ Food
Recipes, reviews, and tips, all in one place
Visit
Upvote 58
Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to the new Apple News+ Food feed.
Free Options
Launch tags:
News
•
Apple
•
Food & Drink
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
ImageKit - Image and Video API
Ad
On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Apple
Think Different
4.52 out of 5.0
Follow
58
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Apple News+ Food by
Apple
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
News
,
Apple
,
Food & Drink
. Featured on March 2nd, 2025.
Apple
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 275 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.