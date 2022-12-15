Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 288 previous launches →
Apple Music Sing
Apple Music Sing
Sing along to tens of millions of songs
Users can sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more.
Music
Apple
Apple
About this launch
Apple Music Sing by
Apple
was hunted by
Sarah Wright
in
Music
,
Apple
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Apple
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 209 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
