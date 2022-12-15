Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 288 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Apple Music Sing
Apple Music Sing
Ranked #11 for today

Apple Music Sing

Sing along to tens of millions of songs

Users can sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more.
Launched in Music, Apple by
Apple
About this launch
Apple
AppleThink Different
222reviews
391
followers
Apple Music Sing by
Apple
was hunted by
Sarah Wright
in Music, Apple. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Apple
is rated 3.9/5 by 209 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#229