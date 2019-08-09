Deals
Apple Music for Artists
Apple Music for Artists
Artist analytics and management suite for Apple Music
Apple Music for Artists is a full analytics and management dashboard, allowing artists access to many vital insights for their music.
an hour ago
Apple Music's analytics dashboard for artists is now available for all
Apple Music has announced that its analytics platform for musicians, called Apple Music for Artists, is out of beta and available for all. These types of back-end dashboards are invaluable for artists to get insights about how their music is performing on a platform across the world.
Amrith Shanbhag
Wonder why they didn't have this from the start 🤔
an hour ago
