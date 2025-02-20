Launches
Apple iPhone 16e
This is a launch from Apple
See 286 previous launches
Apple iPhone 16e
The first iPhone with Apple's C1 modem
iPhone 16e. Built for Apple Intelligence. 6.1” Super Retina XDR OLED Display. A18 chip. Long Battery life. 48MP Camera.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Hardware
•
Apple
•
Cell Phone
Apple
Think Different
4.52 out of 5.0
Apple iPhone 16e by
Apple
was hunted by
Felix Kaiser
in
Hardware
,
Apple
,
Cell Phone
. Featured on February 21st, 2025.
Apple
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 272 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.