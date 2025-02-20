Subscribe
  3. Apple iPhone 16e
This is a launch from Apple
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

The first iPhone with Apple's C1 modem
iPhone 16e. Built for Apple Intelligence. 6.1” Super Retina XDR OLED Display. A18 chip. Long Battery life. 48MP Camera.
Launch tags:
HardwareAppleCell Phone

About this launch
Apple
Think Different
4.52 out of 5.0
68
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Apple iPhone 16e by
was hunted by
Felix Kaiser
in Hardware, Apple, Cell Phone. Featured on February 21st, 2025.
is rated 4.5/5 by 272 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.