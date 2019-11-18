Home
→
Apple Developer
Apple Developer
A dedicated mobile app for the developer community
iPhone
iPad
get it
10
Welcome to Apple Developer: the primary destination for Apple developers and designers. Apple Developer is your source for developer news, educational content, the WWDC experience, and more, so you can stay up to date on the latest information.
Featured
an hour ago
Apple renames WWDC app to "Apple Developer", adds new features - 9to5Mac
For a while now Apple has been providing its official WWDC app for iOS, which allows developers to watch live and recorded videos of its Worldwide Developers Conference every year, and also navigate around while attending the conference live. With more recent years, Apple has been publishing other types of content to this app, including ...
Apple launches a dedicated mobile app for its developer community
Apple today is introducing a new resource for the over 23 million registered members of its developer community, with the launch of a dedicated Apple Developer mobile app. The new app is an expansion on the existing WWDC app for Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, which it will now replac...
Discussion
1 Review
5.0/5
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Apple just rebranded their WWDC app to include more developer friendly features and a community 🚨 Curious to see what this grows into 🤔
8h
