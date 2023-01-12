Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 291 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Apple Business Connect
Ranked #5 for today
Apple Business Connect
Put your business on the map
Apple Business Connect makes it easy for customers to find businesses using Apple Maps. Create a place card that is accessible to everyone who uses Apple devices and built-in apps — with directions, contact information, and actions built right in.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Maps
,
Apple
by
Apple
About this launch
Apple
Think Different
226
reviews
686
followers
Follow for updates
Apple Business Connect by
Apple
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Messaging
,
Maps
,
Apple
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
Apple
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 213 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
32
Comments
5
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#135
