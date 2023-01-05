Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
Home
→
Product
→
Apple Books Digital Narration
Ranked #16 for today
Apple Books Digital Narration
Every book deserves to be heard
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Apple Books digital narration makes the creation of audiobooks more accessible to all, helping authors meet the growing demand by making more books available for listeners to enjoy.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
,
Audio
by
Apple
About this launch
Apple
Think Different
Apple Books Digital Narration by
Apple
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
,
Audio
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
Apple
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 211 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
-
