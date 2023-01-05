Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 289 previous launches
Apple Books Digital Narration
Ranked #16 for today

Apple Books Digital Narration

Every book deserves to be heard

Free Options
Apple Books digital narration makes the creation of audiobooks more accessible to all, helping authors meet the growing demand by making more books available for listeners to enjoy.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Books, Audio by
Apple
About this launch
Apple
AppleThink Different
224reviews
544
followers
Apple Books Digital Narration by
Apple
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Books, Audio. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
Apple
is rated 4.2/5 by 211 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
