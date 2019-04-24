AnnounceKit
AnnounceKit is a newsfeed with eye-catching widgets. Best way announce product updates, release notes, changelog or whatever you call it.
It is powered with email notifications, user feedback, and analytics. Users segmentation is on the way... 🚀
Arsen NurmagomedovMaker@arsennurmag
Thanks for hunting, @chrismessina 🙌 Hi folks! 👋 Here is our honest story… About a year ago we were looking for a way to announce product updates of our SaaS product. We came across Headway and thought “Wow, it’s super simple and looks great. We can build the same service in a month or two. It would be a great side-project for us.” - We were wrong 😁 First of all, nothing is as simple as it looks. Especially, if you are a passionate maker, and spend weeks on details. It took us 6 months to create an average product. And we still have too much to do. 🤦🏻♂️ Many thanks to our users who gave us hundreds of feedback and helped to improve our product. 🙏🏼
Nikhil @ ZapERP.com@nikhil_jathar · Team ZapERP
We at https://ZapERP.com has been using AnnounceKit from past several months now. To be honest - I see no cons but there are lot of pros. First - It is a beautiful and simple to use announcement app which does exactly what it stands for. Second - multi user and scheduling approach is the best part. That way - anyone from my team, can just add changes as a draft and schedule them for future too. Third - editor is straight forward. Add your GIF, screenshot or even video - it just works. You can also check our change-log from here https://changelog.zaperp.com :) Looking forward for lot of other updates. All the best guys.
Arsen NurmagomedovMaker@arsennurmag
@nikhil_jathar Thanks Nikhil 🙏🏼
Hasan Toprakkaya@toprakkaya · Founder of Sociality.io
We are using AnnounceKit as well in Sociality.io It's an essential tool for us to share the news to our users. We like the tool su much. Best wishes.
Arsen NurmagomedovMaker@arsennurmag
@toprakkaya Thank you Hasan 🚀
