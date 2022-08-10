Products
AnnounceKit helps product teams communicate product updates and news to their customers, increase feature adoption and build customer trust.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
by
AnnounceKit
About this launch
AnnounceKit
Announce your product updates and company news
19
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
AnnounceKit 2.0 by
AnnounceKit
was hunted by
Amirali Nurmagomedov
in
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Amirali Nurmagomedov
,
Ekin Koc
,
Arsen Nurmagomedov
,
Zeynep Serra Avan
,
Orhan Ümit Keskin
and
Ahmet Memiş
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
AnnounceKit
is rated
5/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on April 25th, 2019.
Upvotes
50
Comments
13
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#52
