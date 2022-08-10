Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from AnnounceKit
See AnnounceKit’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AnnounceKit 2.0
Ranked #4 for today

AnnounceKit 2.0

Central hub for announcing product updates

Free Options
AnnounceKit helps product teams communicate product updates and news to their customers, increase feature adoption and build customer trust.
Launched in Customer Communication, Marketing, SaaS by
AnnounceKit
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
AnnounceKit
Announce your product updates and company news
19reviews
50
followers
AnnounceKit 2.0 by
AnnounceKit
was hunted by
Amirali Nurmagomedov
in Customer Communication, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Amirali Nurmagomedov
,
Ekin Koc
,
Arsen Nurmagomedov
,
Zeynep Serra Avan
,
Orhan Ümit Keskin
and
Ahmet Memiş
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
AnnounceKit
is rated 5/5 by 19 users. It first launched on April 25th, 2019.
Upvotes
50
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#52