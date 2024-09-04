Launches
Amplitude Made Easy
Amplitude Made Easy
Effortless analytics
Digital analytics is finally easy. Set up Amplitude with just one line of code. Access out-of-the-box insights, AI-powered answers, and practical templates. No heavy lifting.
Get started, get insights, and get value, fast.
Analytics
SaaS
Data & Analytics
Amplitude
Amplitude
Get data and insights to take action and drive growth
Amplitude Made Easy by
Amplitude
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Nikhil Gangaraju
,
Spenser Skates
,
Abbie Kouzmanoff
,
Jenny D Chang
,
Anna Zeman
,
Weston Clarke
,
Steven Cheng
and
Rebecca Hendrickson
. Featured on September 10th, 2024.
Amplitude
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 32 users. It first launched on August 5th, 2015.
