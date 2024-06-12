Launches
This is the latest launch from Amplitude
Amplitude Experiment + Contentful
Unlock no-code A/B tests: amplitude + contentful integration
Seamlessly deliver and optimize content-driven experiences with our new integration to Contentful. Growth teams can run no-code A/B tests on web experiences like messaging, page layout, CTAs and more—without needing to ask engineering for help.
Analytics
SaaS
Tech
Amplitude
Amplitude
Get data and insights to take action and drive growth
Amplitude Experiment + Contentful by
Amplitude
was hunted by
Eithiriel (Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré)
Analytics
SaaS
Tech
Brian Giori
Phil Burch
Featured on June 13th, 2024.
Amplitude
4.8/5 ★
It first launched on August 6th, 2015.
