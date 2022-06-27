Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
All New SquadCast
Ranked #14 for today
All New SquadCast
The cloud recording studio that creators love
Visit
Upvote 5
25% Off for 2 Months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Simplified pricing, collaborate on multiple shows, invite team members, invite backstage producers and VIP guests, search all past recording sessions, fully reimagined experience, enhanced security, and new Edit with Descript integration.
Launched in
Web App
,
Streaming Services
,
Tech
by
SquadCast.fm
Follow for updates
About this launch
SquadCast.fm
Interview & record podcasts in studio quality from anywhere
73
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
All New SquadCast by
SquadCast.fm
was hunted by
Zachariah Moreno
in
Web App
,
Streaming Services
,
Tech
. Made by
Rockwell Felder
,
Zachariah Moreno
,
Arielle Nissenblatt
and
Alexander Whedbee
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
SquadCast.fm
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 66 users. It first launched on January 29th, 2019.
Upvotes
5
Comments
7
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#26
Report