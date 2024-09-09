Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 297 previous launches →
Home
Product
AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2
The latest flagship AirPods from Apple
Visit
Upvote 61
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AirPods Pro 2 — Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, and a total hearing health experience.
Launched in
Music
Apple
by
Apple
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Apple
Think Different
275
reviews
3.2K
followers
Follow for updates
AirPods Pro 2 by
Apple
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Music
,
Apple
. Featured on September 10th, 2024.
Apple
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 266 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
61
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report