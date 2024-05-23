Launches
AI Notebook App
AI Notebook App
AI-Powered Second Brain🧠
Seamlessly organizes text, image, audio & YouTube video on your phone, for a powerful note-taking experience that won't miss a beat. Ask questions and save them all in one place for easy access later.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI Notebook App
PREM AI
About this launch
AI Notebook App
AI-Powered Second Brain
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
AI Notebook App by
AI Notebook App
was hunted by
Sandy Kong
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sandy Kong
. Featured on May 30th, 2024.
AI Notebook App
is not rated yet. This is AI Notebook App's first launch.
Upvotes 29
29
Comments 14
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
