AI Meeting Notes by Notion

Perfect meeting memory in Notion
Focus on the conversation while AI captures every word. Meeting notes are always right where you work, so you can skip the recap and get to work faster. Works on any device and connects with your calendar.
ProductivityMeetingsArtificial Intelligence

AI Meeting Notes by Notion by
Notion
was hunted by
Katie Chang
in Productivity, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Simon Last
,
Ivan Zhao
,
Julia Rudansky
,
Frank
,
Varun Rau
,
Vincenzo Vitiello
and
Joyce Lim
. Featured on May 13th, 2025.
Notion
is rated 4.8/5 by 3,096 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.