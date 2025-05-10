Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
AI Meeting Notes by Notion
This is a launch from Notion
See 21 previous launches
AI Meeting Notes by Notion
Perfect meeting memory in Notion
Visit
Upvote 92
Focus on the conversation while AI captures every word. Meeting notes are always right where you work, so you can skip the recap and get to work faster. Works on any device and connects with your calendar.
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Meetings
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Notion
The all-in-one workspace
4.78 out of 5.0
Follow
92
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AI Meeting Notes by Notion by
Notion
was hunted by
Katie Chang
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Simon Last
,
Ivan Zhao
,
Julia Rudansky
,
Frank
,
Varun Rau
,
Vincenzo Vitiello
and
Joyce Lim
. Featured on May 13th, 2025.
Notion
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 3,096 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2015.